Chicago Bears to Trade All-Pro Pass Rusher Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack is heading to a new NFL team. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Chicago Bears are trading the All-Pro pass rusher to the Los Angeles Chargers. In return, the Bears will receive a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick. This news comes after the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Wahington Commanders.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the trade won’t be finalized until Mack passes a physical and his contract is reworked. The trade can’t be officially announced until the start of the league year, which is March 16. Mack, 31, spent the last four seasons with the Bears after spending his first four with the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders). In 2021, Mack only played in seven games due to a foot injury. In those seven games, Mack collected six sacks, which is the second-least total in his career.

“With him, it’s been the last several weeks just trying to get right,” former Bears head coach Matt Nagy said back in November when talking about Mack’s injury. “I think we did everything as far as trying to attack it the right way with him, and I know he’s put a lot of time and energy in trying to get back and see where things are at. But this is where we’re at. I know he’s frustrated because he’s such a competitor. But this is the best thing for him and the best situation to be able to help him out and get it fixed.”

In his four years with the Bears, Mack recorded 36 tackles and 35 tackles for loss. In his four seasons with the Raiders, Mack collected 40.5 sacks and 68 tackles for loss. In his career, Mack has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times, the All-Pro Team four times and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. He’s also a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team. The Chargers were looking to add another pass rusher to help Joey Bosa, who recorded 10.5 sacks in 2021. Since entering the league in 2016, Bosa has notched 58 sacks and 73 tackles for loss.