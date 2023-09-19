All-Pro NFL Running Back Nick Chubb to Miss Season After Suffering Gruesome Injury

One of the best players in the NFL will not play the rest of the season. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a knee injury early in the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Chubb was carted off the field, and head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Tuesday he will miss the remainder of the year.

"It's hard because these guys put so much into this," Stefanski said, per the Browns' official website. "These are very real people, and it hurts him. It hurts us. So, like I said before, we will support him in every way and then we're going to do the best thing we can do to support him. Best thing we can do to honor who Nick Chubb is, is go out there and perform, go out there and work. I think that ultimately is what Nick expects this team to do."

(Photo: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, Chubb was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh as a precaution. He returned to Cleveland ahead of the team, and it's believed he suffered multiple tears in his knee. The injury occurred when Chubb was tackled by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Both teams gathered around Chubb as he was placed in the cart. The video of the injury has made its way on social media and can be found here.

"That's our brother, my brother," Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said. "Been together a long time. It's a blow for the whole team. We don't want his injury to be in vain. We gotta push on. That's what he would want us to do. Just continue to fight."

Chubb injured the same knee he injured while playing for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2015. At that time, Chubb tore his MCL, PCL and LCL. He came back in 2016 and rushed for 1,130 yards and eight touchdowns and followed that up with 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2017, the same year the Bulldogs reached the national championship game.

Chubb was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In his five seasons, Chubb has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and the All-Pro Second Team in 2022 after rushing for a career-high 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns.