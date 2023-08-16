New York Jets Alum Arrested on Bank Fraud Charges

A former NFL cornerback who spent most of his career with the New York Jets was arrested last week after defrauding banks of more than $100,000 across Canada, according to Canadian authorities (per CBS Sports). Buster Skrine allegedly went to "numerous financial institutions" in Durham, Ontario and is facing 15 total charges, including "fraud and possession of property obtained by crime." He was arrested at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, and the arrest came after police learned Skrine intended to return to the United States.

Skrine allegedly opened bank accounts with fraudulent checks, identifying himself as a former NFL player. Some of the money for the checks were obtained illegally before they cleared, and police said they have "reason to believe" Skrine "pulled similar scams all across Canada." According to Chris Fox or CTV News Toronto, the investigation began last month, and it is believed that the alleged scheme began in September of last year.

Skrine was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft after playing college football at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He played for the Browns for three seasons before signing a four-year contract with the Jets. In 2019, Skrine signed a three-year contract with the Chicago Bears and for the team for two seasons. He was released by the Bears in March 2021 and signed with the San Francisco 49ers during the early stages of the 2021 season. The 49ers released him on Oct. 11, but he signed with the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 23. Skrine re-signed with the Titans after the 2021 season but announced his retirement in July of last year.

"So, respect that decision. Really respect Buster as a person, as a player," Titans head coach Vrabel said at the time, per Pro Football Talk. "But he made a decision, which he felt like was best for him and his family and we'll respect that and support him however we can."

In his NFL career, Skrine played in 158 games and recorded 590 tackles, 3.5 sacks 10 interceptions and 88 passes defended. His best season was in 2014 when he tallied 67 tackles, four interceptions and 18 passes defended when he was with the Browns. In his college football career, Skrine was selected to the All-Southern Conference First Team twice while playing for the Chattanooga Mocs.