Charlotte Flair: See the WWE Superstar's Best Snaps of 2020

Charlotte Flair started 2020 with a bang. At the Royal Rumble, Flair won the Royal Rumble match after eliminating Shayna Baszler. She then went on to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 and won the NXT Women's Championship. She lost the title to Io Shirai in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House (which also included Ripley) and then took some time off of WWE television to undergo surgery and work on other projects.

"I’ll be back when I’m ready," Flair wrote on her Twitter account back in July. "The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better." Flair made her return to WWE TV on Sunday at TLC as she partnered with Asuka. The two took on Women's Tag Team Champions Baszler and Nia Jax and defeated them to win the belts. With the win, Flair is now the fifth women's Triple Crown Champion and fourth women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. Flair also won the Divas Championship before it was retired. Here's a look at some of Flair's best photos from 2020.