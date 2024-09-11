Chester Bennington's Son Slams Linkin Park for Naming Emily Armstrong New Singer: 'Erased My Father's Life and Legacy'

Former Linking Park lead vocalist Chester Bennington's son believes the band has 'betrayed the trust' of fans by hiring Emily Armstrong as their new singer.

Chester Bennington's son not of fan of Linkin Park's reunion. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Jamie Bennington criticized the band's return, including their choice to name Emily Armstrong as the band's new singer, saying they've "quietly erased my father's life and legacy... during international suicide prevention month."

Jamie also chided Linkin Park for failing "to address the concerns of their diverse fan base," per PEOPLE, and added that the band "betrayed the trust" of their fans who "trusted you to be the bigger better person. To be the change. Because you promised us that was your intention." He eventually ended his series of lengthy paragraphs by calling the band "tone deaf."

Last week, Linkin Park announced their official reunion — seven years after the Bennington's death by suicide — and the revealed Armstrong, of L.A. punk rockers Dead Sara, as their new co-vocalist. In addition to Armstrong, songwriter and producer Colin Brittain has joined the band as a drummer.

Original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, and Joe Hahn are all back, though founding Linkin Park drummer Rob Bourdon exited the band following Bennington's death. The band's reunion and new members announcement are accompanied by a brand new single, "The Emptiness Machine," as well as a forthcoming album, From Zero, and a brief world tour.

Almost as soon as it was announced, however, the decision to bring Armstrong into the band began to generate controversy, as it was revealed that she has ties to the Church of Scientology and had once shown up to support Danny Masterson in court, prior to his rape conviciton. One of the loudest voices has been the Mars Volta's Cedric Bixler-Zavala, whose wife — Chrissie Carnell-Bixler — was one of the women who accused Masterson of assault. Bixler-Zavala made multiple Instagram posts calling out Armstrong for alleged role in misconduct he claims was sanctioned by church leadership.

In response to the criticism about her perceived support of Masterson, Armstrong released a statement, writing, "I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have." She added, "To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes."