Charlotte Flair Posts Stunning Lingerie Photos During Break From WWE TV

Charlotte Flair may be off WWE TV, but she's making sure WWE fans continue to talk about her. The former WWE Champion went to Instagram to post a series of photos of her in black lingerie. The photos were taken by Christina Joy Pacelli, and each post has earned over 350,000 likes.

It seems like Flair is enjoying her break from WWE action, but's it not all fun as she's having elective surgery. Fans and experts have been debating how much time Flair will miss, but she recently told Sports Hiatus she will return in the very near future. "I'll only be gone for a few weeks," she said via WrestleZone. "They can still play things on the WWE Network but utilizing my social media will be most important while I'm gone."

Before Flair took time off, she was the company's top female star. At WrestleMania 36, Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship. She lost the title to Io Shirai in a triple threat match at NXT Takeover: In Your House just weeks before her exit. Flair has won every title in WWE except the Women's Tag Team Championship. And while she's one of the most talented wrestlers in the world, fans have criticized her for always being in the main event picture. Flair hears the critics and has a message for them.

"I see, I hear, and I read what people say about me. That I'm entitled," Flair said on an episode of Raw Talk in June via Wrestling Inc."That I'm always in the title picture. Here's the thing, I am the only person that shows up to work 365 days a year. I'm never sick. I'm never hurt. I am the hardest working person in this company. I'm on RAW. I'm on SmackDown. Hell, I do media for FOX, and I'm not even on FOX. And then they send me to NXT. I do anything and everything they ask because I love this business, and I strive for greatness."

Flair, who has been in WWE since 2012, has won the Divas Championship, the Raw Women's Championship four times, and the SmackDown Women's Championship five times to go along with her two NXT Championships. She's the daughter of Ric Flair, who's a WWE Hall of Fame and 16-time world champion.