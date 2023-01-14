Charles White, Heisman Trophy Winner and Former NFL Star, Dead at 64

Charles White, a former NFL running back who won the Heisman Trophy while playing for the USC Trojans football team, died on Wednesday, the school announced. He was 64 years old. According to USC, White's cause of death was cancer, and he died in Newport Beach, California.

White began playing at USC in 1976 and became one of the best running backs in college football history. He is the school's all-time leader in rushing yards with 6,425 and scored 49 touchdowns in his career. White was named a Unanimous All-American in 1978 and 1979 and set 22 NCAA, Pac-10 and Rose Bowl records. Along with winning the Heisman Trophy in 1979, White won the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award. In his final season at USC (1979), White rushed for 2,050 yards in 12 games. White also led USC to a national championship in 1978.

The College Football Hall of Fame mourns the passing of 1996 inductee and @uscfb legend Charles White. The 1979 @HeismanTrophy & @TheMaxwellAward winner led USC to the 1978 national title and three @rosebowlgame victories. Rest in Peace. #FightOn✌️#USC #CollegeFootballHallofFame pic.twitter.com/ulh9H21cpd — College Football Hall of Fame (@cfbhall) January 13, 2023

In 1980. White was selected No. 27 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft. He played with the Browns for five seasons before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 1985. In 108 NFL games, White rushed for 3,075 yards and 23 touchdowns. However, the California native had a career year in 1987 with the Rams, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,374) and rushing touchdowns (11). After the 1987 season, White was named to the Pro Bowl, All-Pro First Team and was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

"He was the toughest player I've ever coached," John Robinson, White's former USC and Rams head coach, said in a statement. "He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really tough guy, and he was an extremely gifted athlete. But the toughness…wow!"

"Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans," USC athletic director Mike Bohn added. "A Rose Bowl legend, a two-time unanimous All-American and a NCAA record setter, he made USC proud donning the Cardinal and Gold. He will always be remembered by the Trojan Family for the history he made on the football field and the legacy he left at Troy. Fight On Forever!" White is survived by his ex-wife Judianne White-Basch, their children Nicole White, Julian White, Tara White, Ashton White, Sophia White, and granddaughter Giovanna Hemmen.