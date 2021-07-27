Charles Barkley Has Strong Message for People Who Are Against COVID-19 Vaccine

✖

Charles Barkley has a strong message for those who have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The NBA legend appeared on CNBC this week and talked about how sports leagues should force players to get vaccinated. He was also asked if he received the vaccine, which then led to him calling out unvaccinated people.

“Yes, I’m vaccinated,” Barkley said. “Everybody should be vaccinated. Period. The only people who are not vaccinated are just a—holes." Barkley went on to say that it only makes sense for every player to get vaccinated people of what they have to lose. CNBC reports that up to 80% of NFL players, 90% of NBA players and 85% of MLB players have had at least one shot.

“Can you imagine if one of these guys that are not vaccinated, if they get one of these players’ kids, wives, girlfriends, moms and dads sick and they die over some unnecessary conspiracy bulls—,” Barkley said. “I think that would be tragic.” There are various players and coaches from different sports leagues who are against the vaccine. Cole Beasley of the Buffalo Bills has been the most outspoken player in the NFL when it comes to being against different vaccine shots. DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals posted a now-deleted tweet threatening to retire if he is forced to get the shot.

The Minnesota Vikings were forced to cut ties with Rick Dennison, the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator after refusing to get vaccinated. He has now back with the team as the team's senior offensive advisor as the Vikings believe he's too valuable to let go.

"Rick is a football coach and he's got 40 years of experience doing what he's doing," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Tuesday. "I felt like it was important that we use him as a resource, but we also give him the opportunity to continue to work. With the way the protocols are, he can't be around the players in person. But he has so much knowledge and so much experience that I felt like he could be a big help." It's been reported that 49% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. The CDC recently updated its guidelines where it recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors in certain areas.