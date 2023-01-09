Chad Ochocinco Johnson Engaged to Netflix Star

Chad Ochocinco Johnson is getting married. The former NFL wide receiver and his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado of the reality series Selling Tampa, recently told PEOPLE that they are officially an engaged couple. Johnson proposed to Rosado in front of family and friends in Miami on Saturday night, presenting her with a seven-and-a-half-carat engagement ring.

"I'm honestly shocked! I'm at a loss for words. This was absolutely beautiful and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love, that really did it for me," Rosado told PEOPLE after the proposal. "He is definitely not a planner, so for him to pull this off for me is so amazing. Just the thought he put into this and having our family and friends here to witness says a lot."

Johnson and Rosado have been referring to each other as their "fiancé" for a while, but Johnson never gave her a ring. The engagement comes one year after the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Serenity. Johnson and Rosado began dating in 2020. "[It's] the next step of our beautiful journey together," Rosado shared, adding, "I'm so emotional because when we first started dating, he used to always tell me, 'I'm going to make you my wife.'"

Rosado, 35, starred in Selling Tampa, which premiered on Netflix in December 2021 and followed the agents at Allure Reality, Rosado's all-Black, all-female real estate firm in Florida. Rosado, who is also a former Army veteran, learned about her pregnancy while shooting the show. "It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I always wanted a big family so I think with this last one, she's just the perfect number to finish it off."

Johnson who turned 45 on Monday, played in the NFL from 2001-2011. He spent the majority of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals (2001-2010) and was one of the top wide receivers in the 2000s decade. In his 10 seasons with the Bengals, Johnson was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and was named to the All-Pro Team four times. In 2011, Johnson was traded to the New England Patriots and helped the team get to the Super Bowl. Johnson was then released by the Patriots in 2012 before signing with the Miami Dolphins in June of that year. He was released by the team right before the 2012 season began.