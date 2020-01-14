Celine Dion Just Praised the ‘Smokin’ Hot Tennessee Titans’ During Nashville Concert

The Tennessee Titans now have the support of one of the famous music artists in the world. Celine Dion recently performed at the Bridgestone Area in Nashville. While talking to the crowd, she mentioned the last time she was in Nashville and she gave a big shoutout to the Titans.

“It’s been more than 10 years since we were last here,” Dion said via Dave Paulson of The Tennessean. “That is way too long… 10 years — a lifetime! Well, maybe because they love me up in the Nevada desert. But it doesn’t matter. I escaped. And I finally made it here, back here to the city of [the] smoking hot Tennessee Titans! And it feels fantastic.”

Dion might not be the biggest NFL fan, but she’s not wrong about the Titans. They finished the season with a 9-7 record and they barely got in the playoffs. But once they were in the playoffs they have yet to look back as they took down the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in the wild-card round and they blew past the No. 1-seed Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round last weekend.

“It feels great,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said after their win over the Ravens. “It feels great to watch the players execute a gameplan that the coaches worked very hard at. All the credit goes to the coaches and, most especially, the players. They’re the ones that went out and executed. They were locked in all week. We came here in a hostile and difficult environment and were able to get off to the fast start we talked about.”

One of the biggest reasons for the team’s success is running back Derrick Henry. In the last two playoff games, Henry has rushed for 377 yards and he’s averaging six yards per carry. He ended the regular as the NFL’s leading rusher with 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“I just focused on doing my job, and trying to finish runs,” Henry said after the win against Baltimore. “This team believes in each other, no matter what is thrown at us. We just have to keep pushing, keep finishing.”

Next up for the Titans is the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Maybe the Titans can bring Dion for good luck.