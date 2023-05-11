CBS Sports HQ: How to Watch the Free Streaming Network

When it comes to CBS Sports, fans watch NFL, college football and college basketball games on CBS' main channel. But the network has a streaming channel that covers sports 24/7. CBS Sports HQ launched in 2018 and gives fans the most up-to-date sports news from top reporters. There are a number of ways to watch CBS Sports HQ, including Pluto TV, a free, ad-supported streaming television service owned and operated by Paramount.

CBS Sports HQ has its own direct link to watch the network, and it can also be seen on Paramount+. It can also be streamed on the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices such as TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku. Fans can also watch CBS Sports HQ via the CBS Sports mobile app for IOS and Android.

"CBS SPORTS HQ is for fans who want more coverage of the game. Sports fans can now get the news and highlights they want in a true, round-the-clock sportscast on any device, where and when they want," Jim Lanzone, then-CEO, CBS Interactive and Chief Digital Officer, CBS Corporation said in 2018. "As with CBSN, which continues to attract a growing audience of digital consumers, we also think there's a tremendous advantage in being first to market with this type of service in a crown jewel category."

"CBS SPORTS HQ offers fans a new, always-on, easily accessible way to digitally consume sports news and highlights, with the quality coverage, reporting and analysis they expect from CBS Sports," Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports said in 2018. "It's a terrific platform for us, as we extend the CBS Sports portfolio reaching the growing audience of young viewers who get much of their news and information on digital platforms."

CBS Sports HQ is similar to CBSN, the 24/7 streaming news service from CBS News. CBSN launched in November 2014 and is now on every major platform. Along with watching live news, CBS Sports HQ provides replays of highlights and top news stories.