Carson Hocevar's Scary NASCAR Truck Series Crash Leads to Hospital Visit

NASCAR Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar was transported to a local hospital after crashing in the final lap of Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Hocevar's No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet was hit into a spin by Derek Kraus' No. 19 Chevy shortly after the white flag flew in overtime during the Toyota 200. His car was hit again by Tyler Hill's No. 5 and Lawless Alen's No. 45. Once Hocevar exited the vehicle, he was taken off the track on a stretcher.

"Following the incident on the last lap of today's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway, Carson Hocevar was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation of his right lower extremity," Niece Motorsports said in a statement. "Additional medical updates will be forthcoming, with no further comment at this time."

Carson Hocevar's in-car audio following his crash at Gateway pic.twitter.com/YY9LGcw4mb — Brett (@22fan4ever) June 5, 2022

On Sunday, Hocevar sent a message to his fans. "I want to thank all the fans for reaching out since the accident — definitely feeling the love!" he wrote on Twitter. "I know you're all eager for an update but I'm waiting on the specialists results on my ankle before sharing. I'm eager to get back behind the wheel and will update you soon when I know more."

Hocevar, 19, is in his second season as a full-time driver on the Camping World Truck Series. So far this season, Hocevar has earned five top 10 finishes and three top-five finishes, including back-to-back runner-up finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway. Last year, Hocevar was in 10th place in the final Truck Series standings.

Last month, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain showed some love to Hocevar. "Carson Hocevar and that No. 42 team — they dominated tonight," Chastain told FS1 after coming up short at Charlotte Motorspeedway, per Front Stretch. "Al Niece has given us trucks to come out here and fight for wins, and I hate it so much for Carson. ... I'm so proud of Carson Hocevar. I just want to say that over and over. He's a future star. He's such a goofy kid, and I love him. He learns so quick."

"I tried really hard, and tried too hard," an emotional Hocevar told FS1 after the race. "I didn't get a good restart and just tried too hard. I tried to wash [Preece] up, and I just crashed myself. I feel like a siss crying, but this is all I've ever wanted to do."