Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Gave Her an Unconventional Christmas Gift

Christmas is mere days away and couples around the world are preparing to unveil their gifts. Former NHL star Mike Fisher is among this group, but he went a different route when picking out presents for his wife, Carrie Underwood. Fisher avoided going to Best Buy for a new TV and instead headed to a cattle auction.

Speaking with ET Canada, the country superstar said that Fisher bought her some new bovines for the family farm in Nashville. "He got me cows, which is what I wanted," she said. "They're my favorite animal. I love them, they make me so happy." Underwood also clarified that she didn't wasn't going to butcher the cows to keep her family fed. "I don't want them for any purpose, just to love them," she explained.

Fisher previously highlighted his gift shopping with posts on his Instagram Stories. He showed himself waiting for the auction to begin while wearing a cowboy hat. Fisher had his "game face" on and was ready for the perfect animals to enter the arena.

"Cattle auction time! Big hat. No cattle…yet," Fisher wrote in the caption of his Stories. Fisher later showed off the two new cows roaming around the farm to prove that he had done the holiday season properly. "[Carrie Underwood] wanted cows for Christmas," he wrote. "Merry Christmas Babe!"

Fisher's latest purchase expanded the family farm and provided Underwood with more animals to enjoy. The two bovines join the family's three dogs, two horses and multiple chickens. Underwood previously spoke about how their sons, Isaiah and Jacob, will help feed the chickens and collect eggs. 5-year-old Isaiah also helps her pick spinach in the garden.

The country star grew up on a cattle farm but has spent much of her adult life on the road, playing sold-out concerts. Her schedule drastically changed in 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and string of canceled events. She spent time in Nashville with her family and their growing collection of animals.

"We’ve been getting outdoors a lot, which has been great," Underwood said during an interview with Today Parents. "I feel like I haven’t been in one place this long in the past 15 years at least, so the silver lining is that we’ve had a lot of family time." Now Underwood's family time will involve taking care of the two new cows and showering the animals with love and attention.