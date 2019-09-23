Carrie Underwood Shares Sunday Night Football Photo on Instagram, Fans Respond

Carrie Underwood is best known for her time on American Idol and her role as the kickoff singer for NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Underwood put in a little extra work to get fans ready for the match-up between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The country music star shared a photo on Instagram to promote the clash and possible marquee game for the 2019 season. The photo shows Underwood holding a ball that has the NFL100 logo with the Rams and Browns logo on opposing sides with a caption reading, “[Sunday Night Football on NBC] starts at 8:20 p.m. ET!”

That led to fans loading up the comments section. One fan said, “Great pic, tonight Rams win.” Another fan said, “Awesome. When you’re a Rams fan, this makes for an awesome night.”

Another fan wasn’t going to miss Underwood by saying, “Wouldn’t miss this! I’m going to either watch it or tape it.” But one fan was not about Underwood and Sunday Night Football by saying, “Sorry, I’m watching the Primetime Emmys tonight at 8 on Fox.”

@SNFonNBC starts at 8:20p ET! #LARvsCLE -TeamCU A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Sep 22, 2019 at 3:20pm PDT

For this year’s song, Underwood brought in rock legend Joan Jett. They performed a new rendition of Waiting All Day for Sunday Night, which was the first song for Sunday Night Football in 2006 with singer Faith Hill.

“I have always been a huge fan of Joan’s, and I’m thrilled that she’s joining us for the Sunday Night Football open,” Underwood said in a press release. “What better way to pay homage to the original SNF opening song than by getting to play with her on prime time’s biggest stage?”

Fred Gaudell, the executive producer for Sunday Night Football, said this was all Underwood’s idea.

“When Carrie brought us this idea, we immediately embraced it as a terrific way to evolve the performance, while also celebrating the song we used in our first 10 seasons of SNF,” Gaudelli said. “We were excited when Joan agreed to join us, and we can’t wait to debut the finished product.”

Underwood is a seven-time Grammy winner and she has sold 64 million records worldwide. She is also known for winning Season Four of American Idol back in 2005. After that, Underwood’s career took off and she’s one of the biggest stars in the music world. Jett is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee who is known for hits such as I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll and I Hate Myself for Loving You.