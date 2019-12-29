Carley McCord, Daughter-in-Law of LSU OC Steve Ensminger, Was in Holiday Spirit in Final Instagram Post Before Her Death

As LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger prepared for the Peach Bowl battle between the Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, he was informed of tragic news. His daughter-in-law, Carley McCord, had passed away during a plane crash in Louisiana. This followed a holiday week in which she was seen celebrating Christmas and the NBA.

In the photo posted on Instagram, McCord was on hand for the Christmas Day battle between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Denver Nuggets. She was an in-game host for the Louisiana-based team and was preparing to deliver updates while wearing a Santa hat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The face you make when you find out the eggnog is spiked,” McCord wrote in the caption of a photo that showed her on the basketball court. “Merry Christmas, y’all [Christmas tree emoji, Santa emoji].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carley McCord (@carleymccord) on Dec 25, 2019 at 1:12pm PST

This was not the only post that showed McCord getting into the holiday spirit. Fletcher Mackel of WDSU also included this picture in a tweet that showed the affiliate’s sports team dressed in their holiday outfits. Mackel was wearing a bright red suit jacket while Sharief Ishaq was wearing Christmas light pants, bright red holiday socks, a Santa hat, and a top with what appeared to be nutcrackers.

According to this post, the WDSU team was tightly-knit due to the time that they spent together and the friendships that were formed. This was reflected in the posts on social media following the tragic incident on Saturday morning.

“Beyond devastating. One of the most amazing people to come into my life,” Mackel wrote on Twitter after the news broke about McCord’s death. “Smart, funny, hard working – a friend to everyone. It was impossible not to like Carley McCord. Still trying to process this. Thoughts and prayers go out to her husband Steven, family and friends.”

Mackel was one of many that shared his memories of McCord on Saturday, talking about the energy that she brought to the WDSU team.

“She was such a big sports fan, on top of being a great sports reporter,” Mackel said during a tribute segment on Saturday. “Her dog was even named Reggie Bush because she loved the Saints so much. I’m kind of a hyper, energetic person, so I kind of had a kindred spirit because she is very hyper and outgoing.”

(Photo Credit: Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty)