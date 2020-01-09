Carey Hart: What to Know About Pink’s Husband’s Extreme Sports Career

With musician Pink and her husband Carey Hart celebrating 14 years of marriage on Tuesday, the celebrity couple became a talking point once again. Many have followed this relationship for years while others were largely unaware that Hart and Pink were together and have two children.

A third section of individuals, however, knew about the relationship but had little to know information about Hart and the career for which he gained fame. The tattooed celebrity made a name for himself early as a figure in AMA Supercross, but he also became one of the first motorcyclists to take part in freestyle motocross.

Throughout his career on a motorcycle, Hart turned heads by continuing to push the boundaries of what was possible. He created a signature move, the Hart Attack, and won multiple medals in a variety of competitions.

The career was not all celebrations, however, as Hart suffered a staggering amount of injuries. Striving to land new tricks in freestyle occasionally resulted in ghastly wrecks and trips to the hospital. One injury, in particular, occurred during Tony Hawk’s Boom Boom HuckJam and resulted in Hart breaking both of his arms and legs.

While Hart may be best known for his tricks and freestyle career, he actually made a name for himself in the early 1990s as part of AMA Supercross. He went pro at the age of 18 and spent years competing on the supercross circuit.

This love has remained throughout Hart’s life, as evidenced by his Instagram profile. The longtime racer posted a photo that showed him taking part in a “traditional race” in early November. Hart also owns a supercross team, RCH Factory Racing, which is a partnership with racing legend Ricky Carmichael.

In April 2015, Josh Sheehan became the first person in freestyle motocross history to land a triple backflip. He upped the ante after Travis Pastrana became the first man to land a double backflip. Both athletes impressed with their abilities, but there was another man that set the stage for their eventual achievements.

Back in 2000, Hart turned heads at the 2000 Gravity Games when he attempted the first backflip in freestyle motocross history. No other riders in competition had ever attempted such a move. This first trick did not pan out correctly as Hart over-rotated and suffered a hard landing, but he still made extreme sports history.

With freestyle motocross becoming far more popular in the late 1990s, Hart was at the forefront of the movement. He was constantly working on tricks, often turning heads with each debut. One such example was the Hart Attack, which is actually an inverted superman seat grab. This trick gained popularity in the BMX world, but Hart brought it to FMX.

However, Hart has since revealed that doing this trick is not entirely possible anymore. He underwent spinal fusion surgery and is no longer able to move in such a manner.

Hart continued to build the popularity of freestyle motocross during the early 2000s, taking his talents to the Summer X Games. This destination for all extreme sports was a haven for skateboarders, motorcyclists, and those that pushed the limits of their respective sports.

Hart was a mainstay at the X Games for years on end, winning multiple medals. He took home gold at the Australian X Games in 1999 and repeated the feat in 2002. He also won a combination of gold, silver, and bronze medals from 1998-2002.

Hart became a “must-have” figure for countless companies during the prime of his freestyle career. He was featured in advertisements for Ford, Dunkin’ Donuts, Fox, DVS, Mountain Dew, and several other companies. He was also featured in publications such as Rolling Stone.

Along with his appearances in advertisements, Hart was also prominently featured in music videos for popular acts. He supported his wife, Pink, by appearing in five separate music videos. He even jumped a trailer park in Kid Rock’s video for “Bawitdaba.”

With a life-threatening injury sending Hart to intensive care for four weeks in 2003, he spent part of his recovery time planning for a foray into a new industry. The fruits of his labor were unveiled in 2004 when he partnered with John Huntington to open Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company in Las Vegas.

This business venture has been successful for Hart in the years since the first location opened at the Palms Casino. Hart & Huntington has since expanded and added locations in Orlando, Nashville, and Niagara Falls.

While Pink may be the full-time musician in the family, Hart also dabbled in live performances. Back in 2000, the motorcyclist served as the bass player for punk band Pennywise during the Australian Warped Tour. He served as the replacement for full-time bassist Randy Bradbury.

Hart has long been a fan of the Hermosa Beach-based band and has been seen in the audience of their various concerts. His Instagram profile proved this to be true when he posted footage from the Surf City Blitz festival that took place over the course of two days in California.

