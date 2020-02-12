Watch Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Ride With Self-Driving Car

Larry Fitzgerald has taken his driving skills to new heights. The star Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has recently teamed up with Waymo, a self-driving car company started by Google. In January, Fitzgerald came to Waymo for a ride in one of the self-driving cars, which meant that he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle and there was no human behind the wheel. Here’s a look at Fitzgerald in the self-driving car.

On Saturday, Fitzgerald will host an event in Phoenix to promote local businesses and awareness for his First Down Foundation. The event was made possible with his partnership with Waymo.

“When I was drafted by the Cardinals, I never imagined that Arizona would feel like home,” he said in a statement. “But this spectacular community quickly welcomed me with open arms and before I knew it, I called this place home. I am so excited to have the opportunity to give back to the community that has embraced me for the past 16 years.

“Thank you to Waymo for partnering with me to bring this event to life; being able to work with a company that cares about the community as much as I do is really special. Waymo is bringing the future of self-driving driving technology to the Phoenix area before our eyes, and it is amazing to be a part of it. I hope to see you all at the event in a couple weeks!”

Waymo is currently serving in the Phoenix Valley area and is looking to expand soon.

“Our goal is to transform mobility by making is safe and easy for people and things to move around,” Waymo’s official website said. “We’re committed to developing full self-driving vehicles because we believe that this is safer and better for everyone.”

Fitzgerald is considered by many as the greatest player in Cardinals history. He has been with the team since 2004 and has posted Hall of Fame numbers. In his 16 seasons with the Cardinals, Fitzgerald has recorded 1,378 receptions 17,083 yards and 120 touchdowns. He is second all-time in receptions, yards and he places sixth in receiving touchdowns. Those numbers have led him to be named to the 100th Anniversary All-Time team and he was honored at Super Bowl LIV in Miami last week.