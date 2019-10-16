Cardinals RB David Johnson and His Wife Host Fundraiser for Chronically Ill Children

Monday night, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson and his wife, Meghan, hosted their second annual Agents of Change event fundraiser. The goal was to raise funds that would provide chronically ill children with a source of entertainment, education, and communication.

This casino-themed event helped raise the money that will be used to increase the number of “David’s Lockers” throughout the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, which is also known as the Valley of the Sun. In each of these lockers, there are iPads, noise-canceling headphones, signed Arizona Cardinals merchandise, and Nintendo Switches.

The purpose of the Johnson Family’s Mission 31 Foundation is to provide daily support and life-changing experiences for seriously ill children and their families.

“It’s amazing to have her with me,” Johnson said, per ArizonaSports.com. “We’re doing this together. This is our foundation and she does a lot for the foundation as well. She does a tremendous amount of work.”

The Agents of Change event also featured a live auction that gave bidders the opportunity to take home unique prizes. One specific item was a boxing glove that had been autographed by Muhammad Ali. Additionally, there was also an all-exclusive trip to South Africa.

In September, the foundation was able to provide its fourth “David’s Locker” during an event at Ryan’s House. This organization provides respite and palliative care for Arizona children that are suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

While the Mission 31 Foundation is currently only working in Arizona, the Johnsons are not limiting their sights on just one state. They both have goals of expanding the operation to benefit other areas of the country. Specifically, they want to reach their home state.

“We want to branch out to Iowa — we’re both from Iowa — and then branch out more in Arizona, spread out to Tucson, bigger Phoenix and just get our locker in as many schools and hospitals as possible,” Johnson said.

Originally a third-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, Johnson has been the focal point of the desert-based offense. Despite being limited by injuries in the 2017 season, Johnson has still accrued more than 3,000 rushing yards in his career and 33 touchdowns. He has also tallied another 2,164 yards as a receiver and another 14 touchdowns while serving as a dual-threat option out of the backfield.