Cardi B Reportedly Heading to WWE for Big Event

Cardi B will be heading to WWE to take part in one of the company's biggest events of the year. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, WWE is bringing in the 28-year-old rapper to be the host of SummerSlam. Wrestling Inc. noted that Cardi B's "Up" was played during a commercial for this year's SummerSlam as it's expected to be the theme song for the event.

No official announcement has been made by WWE, but Nick Khan, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer said in February, the company is looking to bring in popular acts to attract a younger audience. "Yes, and specifically the two that you just mentioned,” Khan says, referring to Bad Bunny and Cardi B, when asked about WWE partnering with popular musical acts. “Obviously, there is no touring right now, so the ability to get Bad Bunny for however long this run is going to be — and you’re going to see a lot of him — I don’t believe that would have existed in a world where Bad Bunny was on tour. That’s going to be a continual effort, so we’re always going to watch Bad Bunny, Cardi B to get involved.”

Bad Bunny was very active with WWE this year as he was part of Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 37 where he competed in a match with Damian Priest. Bad Bunny earned a ton of praise for his work in the ring as well as his preparation for the match. While appearing on The Shop, Bad Bunny talked about the training process.

"It's real. It's 100% real. It's insane," Bad Bunny said. "When I was learning the first day and they were teaching me how to fall, I said 'How can these people do this for 20-30 years... receiving that pain." Bad Bunny and Priest took on The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 and won the match.

Cardi B has not competed in a WWE match but has gone to battle with a WWE Superstar. Back in January, Cardi B exchanged words with Lacey Evans on Twitter, and it started when Cardi B showed love to WWE when she was mentioned on WWE Raw.

"Careful what you wish for ya nasty..... we aren't [Nicki Minaj]," Evans wrote on Twitter. "You'll get sent home with more than a busted eye." That led to Cardi B firing back with a bold message that was then deleted.

"A white woman can't never put fear on me sweetie," Cardi B wrote i. "Got me f—ed up. I was showing love to WWE the whole night yesterday I don't know where the f— you came from with your unnecessary bulls—." The tweet was deleted because someone likely told Cardi B that Evans was "working" her.