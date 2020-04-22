Camille Kostek Reacts to Rob Gronkowski's NFL Return With 'Bay' Bikini Photos

✖

Camille Kostek is ready to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. When it was announced that Kostek's boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski was traded to the Bucs on Tuesday, the former New England Patriots cheerleader went to Instagram to post two photos of her in a bikini. However, it was the caption Kostek wrote that got fans going, which said, "Down by the bay."

Gronkowski returning to football isn't a big surprise to most, because he has hinted at not being completely done. But when Kostek spoke to TMZ last year, she said: "He's said like a hundred times that he's not coming back but everybody still asks, so, I don't know what to tell you any more!" And when TMZ continued to ask if Gronk would be back in an NFL uniform in 2020, she said: "he's done."

With Gronkowski now being on the Bucs, this means he will get to play with Tom Brady who signed with the team last month. Once the trade was done, the former Patriots tight end spoke to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, and he said: "I'm back. I always said when I have that feeling and it feels right, I will be ready to take the field again. And I have that feeling. I'm ready."

When Gronk retired from football, he was only 29 years old. He revealed the reason for leaving the NFL on CBS News, and he stated: I just wasn’t feeling like myself anymore. That’s basically the main reason. The lifestyle caught up to me and I was just fighting my way through the last two years. It wasn't enjoyable anymore. I just knew that’s when it's time to go – and walk away."

While taking the year off, Gronk has been keeping himself busy. During the 2019 season, the three-time Super Bowl champion was working for Fox Sports as an NFL analyst. And most recently, Gronkowski has spending time in WWE as he was the host of WrestleMania. And during the show, Gronkowski was able to win the WWE 24/7 Championship, which he still has as of this writing. And it's possible he will have to defend the title during a Bucs game.

"Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football," WWE wrote on Twitter. "Per the rules of the 24/7 title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from #TomBrady...anytime, anywhere."