Camdan McWright, San José State Football Player, Dead at 18

Camdan McWright, a San José State Spartans football player who played running back for the team, died on Friday morning, the school announced. He was 18 years old. According to ESPN, McWright, died in a traffic accident when he was hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter. He would have turned 19 in December.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," Spartans coach Brent Brennan said in a statement. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed."

The San Jose Police Department and California Highway Patrol are working with San José State on the investigation. The crash occurred two blocks from campus, and officer Mike Lee said the bus was carrying 14 students and had the green light when it entered the intersection.

"The 18-year-old pedestrian riding an electric scooter was traveling south on 10th Street and entered the intersection at the crosswalk and was crossing to the opposing sidewalk," Lee said. "He was in the crosswalk when he was struck by the bus. [He] did sustain fatal injuries immediately at the scene."

McWright played in one game this season and had three carries for six years in the game against UNLV earlier this month. Before joining the Spartans, was a standout player at St. Genevive High School in Panorama City, California, rushing for 1,667 yards and 24 touchdowns during his senior season.

"The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San José State community, San José State interim president Steve Perez said. "We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family. We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan's family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time."

"We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright," San José State athletic director Jeff Konya said. "The San José State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family."