Cam Newton’s Teammate Gerald McCoy Not Happy With Speculation Panthers Could Cut the Injured QB

There has been speculation about the Carolina Panthers trading or releasing Cam Newton this upcoming offseason. And while that wouldn’t sit well with Panthers fans, one teammate thinks it would be a horrible idea to let Newton walk. When the 2019 season came to an end, defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was asked about the possibility of Newton not being with the team this fall and he said it would be the “dumbest thing they ever did.”

“There aren’t a lot of Cam Newtons walking around,” McCoy said via Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “In fact there are NO Cam Newtons walking around.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

There were a lot of fans who agreed with McCoy. One fan wrote on Twitter: “I feel like the only people talking about this are the talking heads and “fans” that don’t like Cam for reasons other than his play. People who know what he brings are excited to get him back.”

“I wouldn’t want to see @CameronNewton go either,” another fan tweeted. “But with his hit on the salary cap it’s going to be hard to upgrade the positions around him. Will he take a cut to upgrade the TEAM around him? If not it’s going to be the same mediocre offline blocking for him. Then hurt again…”

“Absolutely,” another fan added. “The press and writers like to mention Cam to get something read. Anyone who doesn’t take care of this magnificent and elite athlete (as well as his success in anything) is sadly mistaken. Get well Cam.

Back in December, it was reported that Newton, who was drafted by the Panthers in the first round back in 2011, will be traded in the offseason. “I am told they are not going to trade him,” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said. “Instead, expect the Panthers to try and trade Cam Newton this offseason. No doubt, going to be one of the biggest storylines with so many big-time, big-name quarterbacks available. Newton is going to be right in the mix, assuming he’s healthy.”

Newton only played in two games back in 2019 due to an injured foot. He recently had foot surgery and is expected to be healthy by the time offseason workouts begin. During his time with the Panthers, Newton has been named Offensive Rookie of the Year, he won the MVP award in 2015 and he led the team to a Super Bowl appearance the same year.