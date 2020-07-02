Cam Newton Reveals Why He Signed With Patriots With Instagram Post

✖

Cam Newton has a message to the people who think he should have received more money from the New England Patriots. It's been reported Newton signed a one-year deal where he will be receiving $550,000 of guaranteed money with a base salary of $1.05 million. He has a chance to earn an additional $6.45 million in incentives and per-game roster bonuses, but Newton made it very clear it's not about the money. In his latest Instagram post, Newton revealed why he signed with the Patriots.

"It's not a lot of things money cannot buy, but amongst the top of that list of things, you wild respect as one of those," Newton wrote on Instagram. This is not about money for me, it's about respect." It's clear based on the contract, Newton will have to work in order to win the starting quarterback job ahead of Jarrett Stidham, a player the Patriots drafted in the fourth round last year. And as much Newton doesn't care about the money, there are some who thought he should have received a bigger contract based on his resume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Jul 2, 2020 at 10:18am PDT

"How many former league MVPs have had to sign for the [minimum]? Asking for a friend," San Francisco 49ers star defensive back Richard Sherman posted on Twitter following news of the signing. "Just ridiculous. A transcendent talent, and less talented QBs are getting [$15 million - $16 million] a year. Disgusting." In a way, Newton is betting on himself. If he can win the starting job and play well, he can get an extension from the Patriots or he can sign a bigger contract with a team looking for a franchise quarterback. What has slowed down Newton recently is injuries, especially last year when he missed 14 games due to an injured foot. Newton is 100 percent healthy and ready to have a bounce-back 2020 season.

When Newton is healthy, he's one of the best players in the NFL. In 2015, he led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance after throwing for 3,837 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interactions. Newton's play that season led to him being named MVP. He has been named to the Pro Bowl three times, he was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2015 and Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 after throwing for 4,051 yards while rushing for 406 yards and 14 touchdowns.