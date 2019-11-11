Cam Newton Reportedly Open to Playing for Chicago Bears

Cam Newton is done for the rest of the season as he was recently placed on injured reserve for a foot injury. And it looks like he’s ready to move on from the Carolina Panthers and join a new team in 2020. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Newton is open to being traded from the Panthers and playing for the Chicago Bears if they are in the market for a quarterback. With Newton being owned $19 million next season, which is not guaranteed, the Panthers could trade Newton and save that money.

“He’s due about $19 million in salary next season, none of it is guaranteed. He’s a franchise quarterback who is intent on being healthy for March,” Rapoport said. That means he’s very tradable to a place by the way like Chicago if they’re in the market for a quarterback something that from my understanding Cam Newton would in fact welcome if that all worked out.”

It was also reported that Newton is considering having surgery on his foot so he can be healthy in March. That means Newton would not return from IR if the Panthers make the playoffs, which seemed to be a possibility at one point. Once the Panthers placed Newton on injured reserve, head coach Ron Rivera made it clear that Kyle Allen is the team’s quarterback and there will be no more talk of Newton.

“Just so everyone understands, that question will not be addressed until it’s time to address,” Rivera said to reporters last week. “OK? So at the end of the day, he’s on IR. Alright? Kyle Allen is our quarterback. Thank you.”

Ultimately, if it was up to Newton, it appears that he would love to stay in Carolina. When he found out he was going on injured reserve, he sent a message to Panthers fans via Instagram. He wrote, “Charlotte and (the Panthers) will forever be in my heart. I will work my tail off to be stronger, faster, smarter and (more accurate) for you guys,” Newton wrote. “Until then, I will continue to support the hell out of the Panthers and for Kyle Allen and Will Grier.”

Newton only played in two games this season. In those two games, the Auburn alum completed 56 percent of his passes and threw for 572 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.