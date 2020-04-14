Cam Newton Reportedly Interested in Signing With Patriots

Cam Newton is currently a free agent after being released by the Carolina Panthers in March. And it looks like the former NFL MVP may have found the next team he wants to play for. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Newton is interested in signing with the New England Patriots. This would make sense since the Pats lost Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Netwon is no rush to sign with the Patriots, or any NFL team at the moment. Fowler said Newton is ready to wait until after the NFL draft because he “wants to get his spot back.”

However, are the Patriots interested in signing the former Panthers quarterback? Peter King of NBC Sports believes the Patriots are one of three teams Newton should join. He said on the Dale & Keefe Show: “Look, if I’m Cam Newton and I am Jameis Winston I would sign with only three teams as of right now, as of right now. Unless a mystery team like the Chargers, for instance, would say it will be an even competition with you and Tyrod Taylor and I don’t think they would say that. So I wouldn’t sign anywhere unless it was either Pittsburgh to work for one year behind (Ben) Roethlisberger and likely be the quarterback in 2021 or New England, and obviously, that would be a unique circumstance because Belichick is going to go by what he sees and play the best guy, and then Jacksonville.”

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter where Newton signs, as long as he’s the starting quarterback. Last week, Newton talked to NBA star Chris Paul about being a free agent for the first time in his career.

“I really have taken this time to become stronger mentally, physically and spiritually,” Newton said. “I think that’s more important than anything, man. I’ve gained this interest in meditating every morning. And it’s time for me, where I’m a fish out of water. I’ve never not known anything other than the Carolina Panthers, and now it’s like I want God to direct my path and put me in a position where I can thrive and be myself. But on top of that, it’s still [about] becoming better.”

Newton was drafted by the Panthers. No. 1 overall in 2011. He won the MVP award in 2015, which was the same year the Panthers reached the Super Bowl. The last two years have been tough for Newton, as he’s been battling multiple injuries. The Panthers attempted to trade Newton, but they could not land a deal for him.