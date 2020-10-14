Cam Newton Removed From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Likely to Play Sunday vs. Broncos

✖

Cam Newton is back and ready to get things going. It was announced Wednesday afternoon that Newton has been taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list and is set to practice with the New England Patriots on Thursday. This means he will likely play when the team takes on the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Newton tested positive for COVID-19 one day before the Patriots were set to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The game was postponed and played on Monday. Brian Hoyer took over as the Patriots starting QB, but it wasn't enough as the Chiefs beat the Patriots 26-10. Newton has only missed one game as the team had a bye this past weekend. They were set to face the Broncos this past Sunday, but the game was moved to this upcoming Sunday due to the Patriots having a fourth member of their team test positive on Sunday morning.

A few days after testing positive for COVID-19, Newton spoke out on his diagnosis. "First off, I want to thank everyone for your concern and support," Newton wrote on Facebook. "While this is scary, I am hoping for a speedy recovery and doing everything I can to protect myself and limit further exposure. Please take the guidelines set by the CDC seriously. Wear your masks, keep your distance from others and wash your hands regularly. Though people age 60 and older are at risk of becoming seriously ill, I do want to remind everyone that we ALL are at risk of being infected by COVID19."

Newton signed with the Patriots in June to replace Tom Brady who is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In three games, Newton has completed 68 percent of his passes and thrown for 714 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 149 yards and four scores. In late September, Newton, who spent his first nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, revealed why he's not worried about his one-year contract with the Patriots.

"You must understand, that is literally the last of my worries and if we had to put an analogy in it, that is under so much work at my desk that I am not really too much focused on it," Newton said. "I do admire and love the culture of the Patriots. It's been a place for me that has been therapeutic.