Cam Newton Says He's Not Worried About Contract With Patriots

Cam Newton only signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots this past summer. And with him getting off to a very strong start, some have been wondering if he will get a new contract, especially with his current deal being so team-friendly. Newton recently appeared on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show and said he's not worried about his contract.

"You must understand, that is literally the last of my worries and if we had to put an analogy in it, that is under so much work at my desk that I am not really too much focused on it," Newton said when talking about a possible contract extension. "I do admire and love the culture of the Patriots. It's been a place for me that has been therapeutic. This is a place that has been rather challenging for my growth and is making me better. And also, it has been a place that has given me everything for my needs at this particular time in my life."

Newton's current deal includes a base salary of $1.05 million and $3.75 million in playing-time incentives. He can make as much as $7.5 million if the team wins the Super Bowl. Based on Newton's age (31) and what's he done in the NFL, one would think why would he sign such a small contract. But Newton said money is not the reason he's playing.

“Like I said, you're talking to a person who — money at this particular point in my career is not important, right?" he said. "Let's be honest, I've made money. But for everything I play this game for, I haven't received yet. And that’s why I'm playing. It’s not about money, it’s about respect."

Newton spent the last nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and became a star. He as named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and then won the MVP award in 2015. Newton led his team to the Super Bowl that year and came very close to bringing a championship to Charlotte. Last year, Newton only played two games due to a foot injury. He was cut by the team in March and signed with the Patriots in June. In two games this season, Newton has completed 71.4 percent of his passes with 552 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He has also rushed for 122 yards and four touchdowns.