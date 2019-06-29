Cam Newton’s Latest Photo Has Panthers Fans Howling Over His Hair Cut

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been letting his hair grow out for awhile now, but it is getting a little too long for some as the 2019 season approaches. Newton, who has always fashioned himself as a fashion trend setter, shared new modeling shots for Ralph Lauren on Instagram Thursday, and many of the comments had nothing to do with his looks. Instead, fans wanted him to cut his hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Jun 27, 2019 at 8:03am PDT

The new photos showed the 2015 NFL MVP wearing a Ralph Lauren Polo jersey and pants, and another with him donning a colorful cape. Alongside the photos, Newton posted a long message using letters with accents on them, as he does in most of his Instagram posts.

“I just want to thank the beautiful people [at Ralph Lauren] for allowing me the opportunity to see a more in-depth look at the company as a whole and to get a sneak-peak of the new looks coming out in the coming months,” Newton wrote. “But to me, being from Atlanta [Ralph Lauren] was and IS the alpha and omega to your first understanding to what fashion is all about.”

He continued, “I remember saving up all my coins to be able to go to get a polo shirt with the polo had to match! [laughing out loud] You couldn’t tell a young BOOGIE nothing then and you pretty much can’t tell me NOTHIN now!”

Newton went on to say that wearing Ralph Lauren at the MET Gala last month was a “dream come true” and called meeting David Lauren “surreal.” He then thanked Ralph Lauren for giving him a tour of their headquarters, which he called an “empowering experience.” In the end, he added the hashtag “shine thru (sic) the shade.”

While Newton shared his story of being humbled by the visit to Ralph Lauren, fans were not all that interested. They just want to see him cut his hair.

“Get a HAIRCUT!!” one wrote.

“Love you bro cut that hair tho (sic),” another wrote.

“Please cut your hair! Pretty please!” another chimed in, adding an upside down smiley-face.

“Needa cut that shit off your head man,” another wrote.

Newton was also in the news this week when he was caught on video offering a man $1,500 to switch seats with him on the flight home from Paris Fashion Week. The man declined the offer, and the video went viral on Twitter.

The man who took the video, Eli Edwards, told ESPN Newton was denied twice and believes the passenger had no idea who Newton was. In fact, Edwards said he believes he was the only person on the plane who recognized the quarterback.

Newton, who took the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season, is hoping to make a comeback after an injury plagued 2018. The Panthers finished the season 7-9 and start the 2019 campaign on Sept. 8 against the 2018 NFC Conference Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Photo credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images