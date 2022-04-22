Cam Newton Explains Controversial Remarks About Women

✖

Cam Newton took some heat for the comments he made about women in the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. The NFL quarterback, who is currently a free agent, addressed the comments on his YouTube channel and said they were taken out of context. He said he raised his daughters differently from how people see him.

"Growing up how I grew up, raising my children — my daughters — the way I raise them is completely different than how I was depicted…" Newton said, per The Spun. "I know my heart, I know my intentions. I never once had this sexist mentality and I never had this dictatorship mentality towards women."

On the podcast, Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don't know how to be quiet." "Now a woman, for me, is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man's needs. Right?'' Newton said on the podcast, per ESPN. "And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like, 'I'm a boss b—, I'm this, I'm that.' No, baby! But you can't cook. You don't know when to be quiet. You don't know how to allow a man to lead."

This is not the first time Newton has been under fire for his comments about women. In 2017 when Newton was the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, he said it was "funny" that a female reporter is asking about a receiver running routes. "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes," he said in response to a question from then-Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. "It's funny." Newton later apologized for the comment but didn't mention Rodrigue by name. "After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women," he said at the time. "To be honest, that was not my intention. And if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.''

Newton returned to the Panthers last year after spending the 2020 season as the New England Patriots. He was the Panthers' starting QB from 2011 to 2019 and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015. Newton also won the MVP award that year and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times in his career.