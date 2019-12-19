Cam Newton’s Girlfriend, Kia Proctor Confirms Birth of Fourth Child, Reveals Name

Kia Proctor, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, had the couple’s fourth child in October, but it was not known if the baby was a boy or girl and the name was not announced. That changed this week as Proctor went to Instagram to share a photo of her and the baby. She revealed that the baby is a boy and his name is Cashmere Saint Newton.

A number of Proctor’s followers responded to her post with one person writing: “Aww look at BABY CASH looking so handsome.”

“Soooooooo cute!! You are so blessed with such beautiful kids,” another person wrote.

“Oh my goodness. How sweet does this baby look,” a third person added. “I want to pinch those little thighs. You look great!!”

Even though this is the fourth child for Newton and Proctor, Newton is considered to be a dad of five. Proctor has a 12-year old daughter named Shakira from a previous relationship and Newton sent her a birthday message in 2017 to show his love for her. The other children Newton and Proctor have together are Camidas Swain, 17 months, daughter Sovereign Dior Cambella, 2, and son Chosen Sebastian, 3. Newton has dealt with his share of adversity during his career and he talked about how being a father helps with that.

“I see a lot of how I act, they see it, and they think it’s acceptable,” Newton said per 247Sports. “So even though it’s hard for me, I realize that I have an obedience to be there for my children and teach them life lessons. And what better way to teach them life lessons when you’re actually going through certain situations that mean a lot to you and things don’t go your way?”

Newton currently is on injured reserve and will not return to the Panthers this season due to a foot injury. There have been reporters of Newton being traded during the offseason, but if it was up to him, he would remain in Carolina for the rest of his career.

“Charlotte is home,” Newton said at his Thanksgiving Jam event in Charlotte last month. “Charlotte is a place I know people know me. They’re not just assuming. They know how I am. They know my energy. They know what I like and what I don’t like. For me to have that type of presence, it just reminds me that … it’s right.”