Cam Newton on Being Cut by Panthers: 'I Was Left to Die'

Cam Newton is ready to show the Carolina Panthers and the NFL his career is not over. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Newton, who signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots, talked about how he's going to be a new guy once the season begins. He also talked about being cut by the Panthers, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011.

"You know what makes this s— different? They ain't never seen this Cam," Newton said Sunday in a video that was posted on his Instagram account. "That ain't never seen him. You want to know how I know? I ain't never seen him. The forgotten Cam. The s— on Cam. The tired of being sick and tired Cam. Felt like I was just left to die. It's over with for him, he ain't the same player." Newton continued: "I love it. I adore it. I admire it. I want to taste it. I want everything about it. Waking up energized after a hard day. What’s next? Loving on my kids more. Got more energy. My kids say, 'Daddy, we going to Charlotte?' No sir. That's over with."

Newton only played in two games last year due to a foot injury, which required surgery. Before being released by the Panthers, the team was reportedly looking to trade him to the Chicago Bears or Los Angeles Chargers since he had one more year left on his contract. However, the Panthers could not get a deal done, which led to the team cutting him.

"I never once wanted to leave Carolina," Newton said in a recent vlog. "Don’t let them make you believe anything else. It was their decision. I stuck with it, and I knew that, so I asked for a trade." The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year contract to replace Newton, who leaves the team as the Panthers' all-time leading passer. Newton now joins a Patriots team that is looking to replace Tom Brady who signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When the Patriots report to training camp, he will likely compete with Jarrett Stidham for the starting QB job. Based on what Newton has posted on social media during the last few weeks, he's more than ready to take on anyone. And if he succeeds, the Patriots could be a very dangerous team in 2020.