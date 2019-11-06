Carolina Panthers Place Cam Newton on Injured Reserve

Cam Newton will not play for the Carolina Panthers for the rest of the season. On Monday, the team announced they have place Cam Newton on injured reserve due to the foot injury he suffered during the preseason. Newton played in the Panthers’ first two games of the year before being replaced by Kyle Allen.

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

The Panthers were hoping to get Newton back earlier in the year. In fact, there were reports of Newton returning to the Panthers after their bye week. However, the foot has not healed as quickly as expected, and it led to the Panthers ending his 2019 season.

Last week, Newton went to Green Bay to visit with Dr. Robert Anderson who is a foot specialist. It was then determined Newton was several weeks away from being able to play which led to early reports of him being placed on IR.

“He’s going up and probably seeing one of the best foot doctors,” head coach Ron Rivera said on Friday, “and whatever we get from the doctor, I think will probably really impact the decisions going forward.”

In the two games Newton played this year, he completed 50-of-89 passes for 572 yards and no touchdown passes with one interception while rushing five times for -2 yards. Newton has been with the Panthers since 2011 and has been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and he won the MVP award in 2015 which is the same year the Panthers reached the Super Bowl.