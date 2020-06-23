Cam Newton Celebrates Being a 'Proud Father of 7' on Father's Day

✖

Free-agent NFL quarterback Cam Newton traditionally uses his Instagram account to show his workouts and road back to the NFL, and he rarely provides insights into his private life. This changed on Father's Day when Newton declared that he is a "proud father of 7." He listed the names of his children — Jaden, Shakira, Chosen, Sovereign-Dior, Camidas, Caesar and Cashmere — before giving a shout-out to all of the fathers that actually raise their children.

"A daddy isn't defined as the man who makes the child (not an all instances) but rather a MAN who extends his hands and time to help with the child's raising and his heart to LOVE the child through anything! Blood doesn't always make you DADDY being a dad comes from the heart. Anybody can make a baby but it takes a real man to raise a child! Kudos to all the real men worldwide happy Father's Day to us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Jun 21, 2020 at 7:24am PDT

Newton has briefly showcased his role as a father in previous Instagram posts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed a lunch date with one of his daughters, which prominently featured competitive card games. He also explained that the best part of being him is being a father. Whether he is teaching his children to ride minibikes or helping them at bathtime, Newton has expressed the opinion that raising his children is the best part of his life.

When he hasn't been spending time with his children, Newton has focused on training for his next NFL opportunity. He is a free agent following his release by the Carolina Panthers and is awaiting the phone call that will send him to a new city. This opportunity hasn't surfaced, but Newton has showcased his complete recovery from a foot injury.

To prove that he is ready, Newton recently headed to the practice field with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He successfully dropped back and launched passes downfield and didn't show any signs of limitation. This clip excited fans and sparked calls for the New England Patriots to bring him to town.

Newton has not worked out for any teams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but he reportedly talked to the Patriots during the early stages of free agency. Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal reported that Newton's camp reached out to New England to gauge their interest following Tom Brady's departure to Tampa Bay. The Patriots haven't necessarily shown interest in Newton in recent weeks, but fans are hoping that this changes as the season approaches. For now, however, Newton will enjoy being a proud father of seven children.