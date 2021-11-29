Social Media Goes After Cam Newton for Being Benched During Panthers-Dolphins Game

Cam Newton is not having the best reunion with the Carolina Panthers. On Sunday, the Panthers quarterback was benched in the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins after throwing two interceptions and completing just five passes. After the game, Newton reacted to being benched for backup QB P.J. Walker.

“This is the NFL. Nothing’s promised. Just because Cam Newton is on your roster it doesn’t mean you’re just going to win,” Newton said on the team’s official website. “Just because it’s a feel-good story, doesn’t mean you’re going to win. I’m well aware of that. I think in this situation we all have to come to grips with who we are, and I’m putting blame on myself first before I can even look at somebody else. I have to be better. I know that. And it starts with mentally tapping in and understanding what Coach Rhule and obviously Coach wants to do and that’s how we’re going to rock and roll.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Newton joined the Panthers earlier this year after being cut by the New England Patriots before the start of the season. He spent his first nine seasons with the Panthers before being cut by the team in 2020. Here’s a look at social media going after Newton for being benched.

I’m Back

3/15

2 INTs



Patriots Cam Newton: pic.twitter.com/fMkENsJDif — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) November 28, 2021

One person wrote: “Look, there’s a reason I wasn’t sad to see him go. The man is done.” It will be interesting to see if Newton is the starter next week or if he remains on the bench.

Statline

Cam Newton was benched after a tough day against Miami: pic.twitter.com/2TraD8j3At — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2021

Another person wrote: “Remember when Panthers fans thought they had a real QB? Remember when people said the Patriots were racist for wanting Jones over Newton? We rest our case. Newton is done.”

Winless

The Panthers are 0-10 in their last 10 games started by Cam Newton dating back to 2018. pic.twitter.com/8VhQGihrAa — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 28, 2021

Another social media user wrote: “The Panthers handing Cam Newton $6M ($4.5 guaranteed) for half a season has to be one of the most head-scratching decisions of the year. Talk about lighting $$$ on fire.”

Horrible

.@stephenasmith did NOT go easy on Cam Newton 😳



"That was one of the most horrific QB performances we have ever seen. … We gotta tell the truth! This was HORRIBLE! … Yesterday you were the worst QB in football. Period!" pic.twitter.com/a1PW1ZinVR — First Take (@FirstTake) November 29, 2021

One person replied: “It was not a good game at all for him but that offensive line is horrific. PJ Walker came in and did just as bad. His timing was not good though and he made some bad throws. Also have to take into effect that he learning the offense and the offense plan isn’t good lol.”

Thank You

Dolphins rookie safety Jevon Holland thanks Cam Newton for throwing him an interception pic.twitter.com/Wd2Ziaexn6 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 28, 2021

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland picked off Newton and sent him a message after the game. That was the first interception in Holland’s NFL career.

Not in Atlanta

People really wanted Cam Newton in Atlanta — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) November 28, 2021

One person wrote: “Atlanta just barely beat a 2-8 squad. I don’t know what that f— happen in Miami but it’s a player who has had A Week and 2 days with practice. Wait, Signed on FRIDAY and Played Sunday, so he’s realistically practiced 4 days MAYBE! He has to play better but he’s better than Ryan.”

Doesn’t Have It

Jesus, Cam Newton goes 5 for 21 for 92 yards as Carolina gets crushed by Miami. It is absolutely comical that some people thought he was gonna beat out Mac Jones. One guy can throw the ball, the other cannot. Was true in August and it’s obviously true now. — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) November 28, 2021

And this person wrote: “Gerry, true enough.But, we cannot forget Cam came in on a wing and a prayer.He gave us his best effort.But, his wing did not work out h FG or him.Sadly, this reminds of the ‘comeback’ Willie Mays attempted with the Mets.”