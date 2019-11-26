Buccaneers DT Vita Vea Becomes Heaviest Player to Score an Offensive Touchdown in NFL History

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea made NFL history in the most unique way. On Sunday, Vea caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston. With the score, Vea became the heaviest player to record an offensive touchdown in NFL history as he weighs 347 pounds according to NFL research.

Vea was able to help the Bucs defeat the Atlanta Falcons 35-22. And when he scored, Bucs fans showed their love for him and the team for calling the play on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One fan wrote, “Jameis is so used to throwing it to defenders they started lining them up on offense. Bruce Arians playing chess while the rest of the league is playing checkers.”

Another fan wrote, “Seahawks fan but the Bucs are the most entertaining team right now, both sides of the ball.”

And this fan was happy with the win but mad that the team is now playing well after struggling all year. The fan wrote, “We do this EVERY FREAKING YEAR!!! We start the season ok, then we play like the WORST TEAM in the NFL, and then we start playing good when it’s TOO LATE. WE SHOULD BE TANKING!!!!!”

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 VITA VEA HAS HAULED IN HIS FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/UXlButlO9H — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 24, 2019

At 347 lbs, @VitaVea is the heaviest player to score a receiving TD since at least 1950. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/GQBHIOcJNa — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 24, 2019

After the game, Vea talked about the touchdown reception and he revealed how he was able to do it. He told reporters, “I had gloves on,” which made it easier for him to make the play. He was also asked if he would rather have a sack or score a touchdown.

“That’s a good question,” Vea said. “[Ndamukong] Suh and I actually talked about that today. He said he’d rather have a sack. I’d rather have a touchdown.”

Vea knows about scoring offensive touchdowns as he was a running back in high school. He played college football at Washington and was one of the top defensive linemen in the country, recording 99 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his career.

Vea was drafted by the Buccaneers No. 12 overall in 2018. In his rookie season, Vea recorded 28 tackles and three sacks in 13 games. This year, Vea has tallied 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 11 games.