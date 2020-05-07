Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians Says He's Coming for Rob Gronkowski's WWE 24/7 Title

✖

Rob Gronkowski will have to hold on to the WWE 24/7 Championship very tight this fall. Gronk won the title at WrestleMania 36 in April, just weeks before the New England Patriots traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk retired from football last year, but with Tom Brady signing with the Bucs in March, Gronk decided to make his return. He realizes that he will have to defend his 24/7 title at all times, but what if his new head coach beats him for the belt. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was on NFL Live on ESPN and had a message for his new tight end.

"[Gronk] better keep his head on a swivel ... I may take it from him," Arians said, as transcribed by TMZ. This is in response to what Gronk had to say about defending his championship during football season. The three-time Super Bowl champion was on the Gronk'd Up podcast with his brother Chris. He said he's ready to defend the title if he's still the 24/7 Champion this fall. But he also said he wouldn't be upset if Arians pined him and became the new 24/7 Champion.

"Imagine coming out of the meeting room, I'm like looking to my left down the hallway … looking to my right to make sure no one is out of the meetings yet, and then all of a sudden … Coach Arians just comes out of nowhere with a flying elbow and takes me out and pins me and becomes the 24/7 champ," Gronk said "That would be legendary. That would be an honor to lose to him."

Gronk reportedly signed a contract with WWE in March, and it looked like fans were going to see him in a pro wrestling match in the near future. That has been put on hold due to his NFL commitments, but once he's done with football for good, he could end up winning the WWE Championship.

In the meantime, Gronowski and Brady are ready to help the Bucs be a Super Bowl contender. Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl in 2002. However, the team hasn't had much success lately as they haven't been the playoffs since 2007. Combined, Brady and Gronk have nine Super Bowl rings, so Bucs players are hoping the duos championship credibility will rub off on them.