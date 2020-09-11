Bubba Wallace: All the Best Photos From the NASCAR Star
Bubba Wallace has had a very interesting year, and things will only get more intriguing in 2021. This week, Wallace announced he's leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of this season. He didn't announce which team he'll join next year.
"This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it's time for someone else to take over the reins (sic) of the No. 43," Wallace wrote on social media. "Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to star my Cup Series career. I've grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We've got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note."
Earlier this summer, Wallace said he wanted NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at races, which the league did. Not too long after that move was made, an apparent noose was found in Wallace's garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway, which was determined it wasn't targeted at him. In 2021, Wallace will look to be on the most talked-about drivers on the track by winning races and reaching the playoffs. Here's a look at the NASCAR star's best photos.
Well.. we did a thing today!!Asher meet the world..world meet Asher🤗🤗🤗🤗 #aussiedoodle
RPM Xmas party was a hit! Bad Santa 2 will be dropping soon😂