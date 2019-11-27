Browns Owner Dee Haslam Shows Support for Myles Garrett With No. 95 Hat

Myles Garrett will miss the rest of the 2019 season as he’s suspended indefinitely for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet on Nov. 14. Even though the Browns acknowledge what Garrett did was wrong, they still have his back — and that includes owner Dee Haslam. On Sunday when the Browns were taking on the Miami Dolphins, Haslam was seen wearing a Browns No. 95 hat which is Garrett’s number.

Browns fans had a lot to say on Twitter about Haslam’s move. One fan wrote, “Haslams might not be perfect owners/people (who is) but since buying the #browns they have demonstrated time & time again they are always “all in” with the city of CLV and will always support their players/team.”

Another fan likes how Haslam is supporting Garrett, writing: “Myles was wrong. We don’t throw away good people when they make bad decisions. He made a bad decision. Dee looks to be supporting his journey back. Not his 1 bad decision. I’m all for that.”

Meanwhile, another fan believed there’s more to the story than just supporting. The fan wrote, “We do not have the full story at all here. There is so much we probably don’t know that the league is hiding from us.”

Garrett did appeal the suspension and he accused Rudolph of using a racial slur during the fight. The NFL ruled against Garrett’s appeal and he then released a statement to stand by his claim.

“I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension,” Garrett said. “This was not meant for public dissemination, or was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed. I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

The good news for the Browns is they won the game on Sunday 41-24 and they have now won their last three contests. The team is 5-6 on the year but they still have a chance to make the playoffs as long as they continue to win.