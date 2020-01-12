Brooks Laich Reveals ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Photo as He Takes Time Apart From Wife Julianne Hough

Brooks Laich and wife Julianne Hough have been spending time apart amid reported marital problems. While the outside world has been focusing on the relationship, the free-agent hockey player in Laich has been spending time with man’s best friend. He even recently posted a photo of what he described as “The Best Dog.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:29am PST

“Have you ever in your life seen a beast this handsome?!!!! I just freaking love this guy so damn much!” Laich wrote in the caption of his photo.He included another that showed the beloved pet lounging while staring at the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This photo opportunity provided Laich with time to focus on something other than why his relationship has been making headlines. Sources have provided details to the reported marital problems, telling E! News that the couple is spending time apart for various reasons. Although Laich and Hough don’t have plans to open up about the situation publicly.

“They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what’s going on between them,” one source said. “They don’t even really know what to call it. There’s a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal.

“She’s [Hough] been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement,” the source continued. “She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it’s kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship.”

Alleged relationship issues aside, Laich has been spending time with his favorite dog. He has also been working on training his fans via social media. Laich has partnered with three-time Crossfit Games athlete Matt Hewett to provide training routines for those interested in getting fit.

These workouts, which are dispersed through Open Gym, give users a variety of options to train, whether they are in a traditional facility, a garage, or out on the go. Laich can be seen demolishing these workouts on Instagram in a variety of videos and photos. He even uses his beloved dog to help advertise the fitness program, as evidenced by one post from Dec. 23.

Interestingly enough, Hough also makes appearances in some of the Open Gym posts as she conducts workouts with Laich. They are seen together doing burpees or lifting weights, looking very happy in the process.

Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images