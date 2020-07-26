Brooks Laich Celebrates Ex-Wife Julianne Hough's 32nd Birthday With Festive Pool Party

✖

Julianne Hough celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday with a pool party. Multiple friends were present for the celebration, including Hough's ex-husband, Brooks Laich. The former NHL player spent the afternoon enjoying food and a pool party.

Nina Dobrev documented the party for Hough, whose actual birthday was Monday. She posted multiple photos on her Instagram Stories showing the celebration. Dobrev showed Hough leaping over an inflatable arch and landing on a rainbow pool float. She also jumped over Laich, who floated in the water under the arch. There was a possibility that Hough would mess up the jump, but Laich did not show any concern in the footage from Saturday afternoon.

The pool party follows news that Laich "is open" to reconciling with his ex. "If that were an option, he would be all in," an insider told PEOPLE. "Her friends and family love him, and everyone is pulling for him. He's a great guy, and they would love to see Julianne give things another chance." PEOPLE reached out to representatives for the celebrity couple but received no response.

The former NHL player and Hough previously announced their split on May 29. They released a statement confirming the news and surprised many of their fans. This followed the couple spending the COVID-19 pandemic in separate parts of the country.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the couple confirmed in a joint statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Following this statement, reports emerged that Laich was not willing to call it quits. He reportedly fought against ending the relationship and sought ways to change to make the relationship work. Ultimately, the couple still split while he remained in quarantine in Idaho.

"Brooks was determined to make it work, but he was constantly questioning what changes he needed to make for Julianne to be happy," a source told PEOPLE. "He was fighting with this for months, and it was very hard for him to let go of his marriage. It really took the lockdown and them being separated for two months for him to realize that it is time to let go. He has been happy living by himself in nature."