Broncos' Von Miller Under Criminal Investigation by Denver Police

Von Miller is being investigated by police, according to ESPN. Police in Parker, Colorado, a suburb a Denver, announced Friday the Denver Broncos linebacker is under investigation, saying "if the investigation determines a crime has occurred charges will be submitted to the DA's office for their review." The Broncos were made aware of what's going on with Miller and released a statement.

"We are aware of an investigation involving Von Miller and are in the process of gathering more information," the Broncos said in a statement. Miller has not publicly commented on the situation. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Miller will be represented by Colorado attorney Harvey Steinberg. No charges have been filed and no information has been released when it comes to the reasons Miller is being investigated.

Miller hasn't dealt with too many off-the-field issues in his career. However, in 2013, Miller was suspended for six games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy and had an arrest warrant issued that summer after failing to appear in court for traffic violations. Miller, who is one of the best pass rushers in the league, missed the entire 2020 season after he suffered an ankle injury days before the season opener.

Along with the legal issues and missing the 2020 season, Miller was one of the first NFL players to test positive for COVID-19. "My lungs were constricting," Miller told the Washington Post last summer when talking about dealing with COVID-19. "My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn't feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop, and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital."

One of the things the Broncos have to deal with is whether they will re-sign Miller as he's entering the final year of his contract. He signed a six-year $114.5 million deal in 2016, and the Broncos have until the day before the new league year begins in March to pick up the option that would guarantee $7 million of Miller's base salary. If the Broncos were to cut him, they would be hit with a $4.125 million dead-money cap charge for the 2021 season. In 2019, Miller recorded eight sacks in 15 games. From 2014-2018, Miller recorded at least 10 sacks each season.