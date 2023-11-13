'Monday Night Football' 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Broncos vs. Bills

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season ends with two teams that are looking to turn things around. The Denver Bronons will take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The game will start on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN 2 (ManningCast) and ABC. Fans can also stream the game on WatchESPN and NFL+.

The Broncos (3-5) got off to a slow start but have won their last two games, including a big 24-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago. Quarterback Russell Wilson seems to be adjusting the head coach Sean Payton's system as he competed 66 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,613 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions with a 101.7 passer rating.

Who is winning the Week 10 finale?



📺: #DENvsBUF — 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8HPTIFiMmX — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2023

With the team coming off the bye, the Broncos look ready to make a big second-half push. "I think it's important to understand what needs to happen week to week so you're not just a win one, lose one, or win two, lose two," Payton said, per the Broncos' official website. "[Knowing] what's required mentally and physically to play your best. … The attention to the details, the preparation and all the little things that we have to be maniacal with and understand. I use that term, 'the fine line between a groove and a rut.' You're always that one step away from one or the other. That sense of urgency, it's transforming how to do things.

The Bills (5-4) have struggled to find their footing after winning the first three of four games. Since the win streak, the Bills have gone 2-3, and quarterback Josh Allen has not looked like a franchise quarterback at times. In the last five games, Allen has thrown at least one interception and has nine picks this year.

"We've had stretches where we haven't played up to our standard in the past, and we've always found a way through those," Allen said, per the Bills' official website. "That's what we're doing right now. We're trying to find a way through it. We have an opportunity Monday night at home against a hungry, hungry team in the Denver Broncos. So, we've got to be ready, and we've got to do everything we can do to get a win."