Broncos Fans Want John Elway to Suit up Amid QB Crisis

John Elway has been retired from the NFL for over 20 years, but Denver Broncos fans want him back on the field due to the issues they have at quarterback. On Sunday, the Broncos took on the New Orleans Saints without a true quarterback. All the quarterbacks on the roster were unavailable as they were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the team couldn't sign a player off the street. It led to them going with practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, and the Broncos lost to the Saints 31-3.

"Absolutely I expected to play to play better," Hinton said who only completed one of his nine passes on Sunday. "The Saints have a great defense, but I honestly don't feel like I played nearly to the best of my ability. And of course, a day or two of practice would have definitely helped. I definitely think I could have did more things out there."

Elway, the Broncos' GM, is not only the team's all-time best quarterback, but he's also one of the best in NFL history as he's a member of the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He led the Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances with two Super Bowl wins and won the MVP award in 1987. Here's a look at fans asking for Elway to play for the Broncos one last time.