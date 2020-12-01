Broncos Fans Want John Elway to Suit up Amid QB Crisis
John Elway has been retired from the NFL for over 20 years, but Denver Broncos fans want him back on the field due to the issues they have at quarterback. On Sunday, the Broncos took on the New Orleans Saints without a true quarterback. All the quarterbacks on the roster were unavailable as they were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the team couldn't sign a player off the street. It led to them going with practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, and the Broncos lost to the Saints 31-3.
"Absolutely I expected to play to play better," Hinton said who only completed one of his nine passes on Sunday. "The Saints have a great defense, but I honestly don't feel like I played nearly to the best of my ability. And of course, a day or two of practice would have definitely helped. I definitely think I could have did more things out there."
Elway, the Broncos' GM, is not only the team's all-time best quarterback, but he's also one of the best in NFL history as he's a member of the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He led the Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances with two Super Bowl wins and won the MVP award in 1987. Here's a look at fans asking for Elway to play for the Broncos one last time.
John Elway suiting up after all the Broncos QB go out with corona: pic.twitter.com/vDywNjWUpY— Logan (@Loganlovesracin) November 28, 2020
If Mike Tyson can box tonight, John Elway should be able to start at QB tomorrow!#BroncosCountry— Broncos Outsider (@BroncosOutside) November 29, 2020
Broncos will not be forfeiting, per source.
Short of luring GM John Elway out of retirement, it sets up as the most unexpected NFL scene of 2020. Broncos have no QBs for a game against the Saints. https://t.co/ig4knEI9vQ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020
John Elway to the Broncos... pic.twitter.com/eHNnAs2484— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 28, 2020
John Elway unretiring to play the Saints tomorrow pic.twitter.com/bwD0BsywIt— Fellowship of Blankenship (@SlumpBusterPod) November 28, 2020
Who I want to see play QB in an emergency situation tomorrow for the Broncos:
1.) Jay Cutler— Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) November 28, 2020
2.) John Elway
3.) Jake Plummer
John Elway after suiting up and playing one snap at QB tomorrow pic.twitter.com/2tDzrM2AwJ— Jason Kirk, This American Life's cornhole expert (@thejasonkirk) November 28, 2020
John Elway at the game tomorrow pic.twitter.com/6WUnkvWohf— TheBlueZone (@TheBlueZonee) November 28, 2020
I'd like to see the Saints play tomorrow. The Broncos should start John Elway if they have to 😂— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 28, 2020
John Elway coming out to start the third QTR tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/QI81K2k2kX— Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 29, 2020
John Elway showing up to take over as QB1 for the Broncos pic.twitter.com/Seb1V8YJQ0— Blue Wire Podcasts (@bluewirepods) November 29, 2020
Broncos need to suit up John Elway at halftime.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 29, 2020
John Elway will suit up for the Broncos tomorrow at QB per @AdamSchefter— Jip Spicoli (@jip_spicoli) November 29, 2020
For fully selfish reasons, I would love to see John Elway lace em up one last time as the Broncos QB on Sunday— Erik JohnSilent Night (@erikjohnsen6) November 28, 2020