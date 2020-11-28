Broncos Lose All Three QBs Due to COVID-19, and Fans Can't Handle It

The Denver Broncos have a game against the New Orleans Saints scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Now the team will be without all three of its quarterbacks due to COVID-19. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles are not eligible to play on Sunday due to contact tracing.

According to NFL Media, the team pulled all three quarterbacks from Saturday's practice to be further evaluated as part of close contact tracing. Fellow QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, landing him on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team currently has no option other than emergency QB Royce Freeman, a member of the running back rotation. Freeman has one pass attempt in his career, a 26-yard touchdown pass during his freshman year at the University of Oregon.

With the news that Freeman was the only option remaining in the mile-high city, fans began responding with a variety of comments. Some made jokes about the situation and listed the quarterbacks they want to suit up. Others expressed concern about the team, as well as its chances against the New Orleans Saints.