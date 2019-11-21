Broncos FB Andy Janovich and Wife Madison McConkey’s Best Instagram Moments

Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos lost a key piece of the offense when fullback Andy Janovich suffered a gruesome elbow injury. While being tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson, his arm snapped backward and resulted in him having to immediately leave the field.

The Broncos later placed Janovich on Injured Reserve, officially ending his season with the team. Instead of helping Denver try to upset some potential playoff teams, he will be focusing on recovering from this injury. Although this will also provide the fullback with more opportunities to spend time with his wife.

As Instagram has shown over the past few months, the couple has fun when they are able to spend time together. Whether it’s celebrating the first year of marriage or taking a photo on the sidelines of a football game, they truly enjoy the relationship.

While Janovich recovers from the dislocated elbow that landed him on IR, he can enjoy his time making even more memories with Madison. These will be documented on social media, along with the other adventures in their relationship.

With Andy Janovich playing for an NFL team, he is often on the road and away from his wife. The Broncos play eight games on the road and eight at home, so there are precious few opportunities for Madison to come and watch her husband fight in the trenches.

As she revealed on Instagram, Madison was actually on hand for one of the biggest games of the season, a Nov. 3 battle with the Cleveland Browns. She posted a photo following the Broncos victory, writing “a good day in Denva.”

As a running back for the Denver Broncos, Janovich is a man that is truly living out his dream. There are precious few roster spots in the NFL, especially on the active 53-man roster. He earned one of those spots with the Broncos and has been able to suit up each week to fight with his brothers-in-arms.

However, enjoying this career choice is one thing, but it is best shared with someone you love. Janovich recognized this and proposed to Madison.

“Couldn’t imagine life without @maddawgmcconkey so I put a ring on her finger. Feel like the luckiest guy on earth right now,” Janovich wrote when the couple tied the knot.

Prior to his injury against the Minnesota Vikings, Janovich was shown taking part in a time-honored tradition of married couples. He was taking family photos with Madison. Granted, they do not have children, so the photos actually featured the furrier members of the family.

In photos posted on Instagram, Madison showed herself and Janovich in front of a body of water, along with two retrievers. To complete the photo, the dogs were wearing matching bandanas.

Prior to every NFL season, the various players on each team must go through training camp. This is the time of the summer where they learn any new plays, get back into shape, and prove that they belong on the roster and should not be replaced by any newcomers. Most teams conduct these training camps at different locations than their standard practice facility in order for the players to build better bonds while avoiding distractions.

One side effect of this annual tradition, at least for married couples, is that the players don’t see their loved ones for long stretches of time. However, there are a few “family days” at each training camp in which wives and children can show up and take part in some much-needed hugs and kisses.

Prior to the start of training camp, Andy Janovich and a few of his Broncos teammates headed to Coors Field for a charitable Home Run Derby put on by UC Health Training Center. This event, which was called “Healthy Swings,” gave these professional athletes the opportunity to show off their strength and acumen with a baseball bat in order to raise money for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Janovich helped raise nearly $100,000 at the 2019 event.

As it turns out, the fullback is very capable with a baseball bat in his hands. He hit three home runs on the day and was the ultimate winner. He left the stadium with a trophy in hand and a proud wife by his side.

Like many young men, Andy Janovich is a man that takes pride in his vehicle. Although he is not riding around in a million-dollar sports car or a luxury vehicle. Instead, he is driving an old Dodge Ram 1500 pickup. This truck is not in the greatest condition, but it appears to have been very reliable transportation for the fullback.

As Madison explained on Instagram, Janovich truly loves his old Dodge Ram despite the assortment of dents and rust spots. “Andy’s pride and joy…and I’m not talking about me and Grizz,” she wrote.

As any good married couple can attest, one of the most important parts of a happy relationship is being able to truly captivate those nearby with Halloween costumes. Being in a relationship provides a unique opportunity to create team-based outfits, thus opening up a whole new world of potential options. Ross and Rachel, Han and Leia, there are hundreds of options.

One year, the happy couple channeled their inner horror movie. As the photo on Instagram showed, Madison was Frankenstein’s bride while Janovich painted his face green and took on the role of Frankenstein’s monster.