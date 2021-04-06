Britt Reid: What to Know About the Former Chiefs Assistant Coach

✖

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was involved in a multi-car crash on Feb. 4 that sent a 5-year-old child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, did not join the team for the trip to Tampa for Super Bowl LV. There were several questions after the crash about Reid and his coaching career. He is the important information to know.

Reid is the second of five children. He began his football coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles during Andy's tenure with the team. Reid later became an assistant at Temple University, spending two seasons working as a student assistant with the football team. Reid then joined his father in Kansas City in 2013, beginning an eight-year tenure with the NFL team. During this time, Reid worked as a defensive quality control coach and assistant defensive line coach among other positions.

Reid landed a promotion in 2016 when he became the defensive line coach. He remained in this position until the end of the 2018 season but made another position change after his father fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton in June 2019. Reid shifted over to coaching outside linebackers with the hiring of Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator.

Following the crash, the Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave while the police investigation continued. Adam Schefter of ESPN later reported that Reid was not currently employed by the team due to his contract expiring. Pro Football Talk later confirmed the contract status.

While Reid made headlines with the multi-car crash, it was not the first time he has dealt with issues away from the football field. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to flashing a gun at another motorist. Reid was sentenced in November of that year to eight to 23 months in prison.

The incident occurred on Jan. 30, 2007. Reid, who was 22 at the time, brandished a handgun at another motorist in suburban Philadelphia. According to Daily Local, defense lawyer William Winning said that his client admitted to brandishing the firearm and was remorseful. Reid also pleaded guilty to simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and drug possession. Authorities dropped misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats, making a false statement to law enforcement, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The same day that Reid brandished a firearm during a road rage incident, his brother Garrett, then 24, was arrested for a drug-related traffic crash. Garrett faced a mandatory minimum of three days in jail after pleading guilty to drug and traffic offenses. He admitted to using heroin the day he ran a red light in Plymouth Township and hit another vehicle.

In 2008, Reid pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges stemming from another incident. He drove into a shopping cart in a parking lot at a local sporting goods store. Reid ultimately left jail in February 2008 when he was paroled into a drug treatment program. He completed the 15-month treatment plan and then began his coaching career in June 2009 as a training camp coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.