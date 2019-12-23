Brie Bella Shows off Eagles Fandom Amid Game Against Cowboys

WWE stars the Bella Twins are diehard fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, largely due to their grandfather, who was born in South Philly. This has led to the professional wrestlers singing the Eagles fight song. Brie Bella even showed off her love for the team on Sunday with the most important game on the schedule.

Bella posted a photo on Instagram Sunday afternoon, showing herself wearing a classic Eagles sweatshirt. Her mother, Kathy Colace, was also on hand and wearing a Carson Wentz jersey. Both were fired up about the game against the rival Dallas Cowboys.

“Fly Eagles Fly,” Bella wrote in the caption while adding the Eagle emoji. “Let’s do [Philadelphia Eagles].” If Philadelphia could achieve victory on Sunday, they would have the fast track to the playoffs. Although they wouldn’t clinch a spot simply by winning.

There is no denying that the Bella Twins are diehard Eagles fans. They have put this fandom on display many times, including during appearances on NFL Network. The professional wrestlers were on hand for NFL Fantasy Live, and they even sang the team fight song in front of analyst Michael Fabiano. The Hall of Fame fantasy football writer is a longtime Cowboys fan, as well as someone that enjoys the WWE.

Entering the game, the expectation was that the Cowboys would take care of business considering that they had recently blown out the Los Angeles Rams. Although there were concerns about quarterback Dak Prescott and multiple injuries that he was fighting through.

However, the Eagles jumped out to an early lead after Wentz threw a touchdown to tight end Dallas Goedert. Miles Sanders rushed for a score of his own to provide an extra advantage.

The victory was not guaranteed after these early plays, but the Eagles took a 17-6 advantage into the fourth quarter. This kept the playoff hopes alive and fired up Bella and her mother.

That being said, the Bella Twins still needed the Eagles to finish the game strong and lock up the victory. Doing so wouldn’t clinch the NFC East, but it would put them in the driver’s seat. Defeating the New York Giants in the season finale would give the Eagles the division crown and leave the rival Cowboys on the outside wondering what went wrong.

