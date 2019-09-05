Colts Quarterback Brian Hoyer Sends Message to Jacoby Brissett After Retirement of Andrew Luck

Jacoby Brissett is the new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts after Andrew Luck announced his retirement from the NFL last month. And while there are now more questions than answers when it comes to Brissett, a fellow teammate sent him a message he’ll remember. Quarterback Brian Hoyer was just added to the Colts roster and told reporters how he sent a message to Brissett shortly after Luck called it a career.

“I said ‘Hey man, this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for, best of luck’. I had no idea that three weeks later I’d be here,” Hoyer said via NESN.com.

Brissett and Hoyer both were backup quarterbacks from Tom Brady of the New England Patriots. Brissett was the top backup in 2016 but was then traded in 2017. Hoyer joined the Pats in 2017 when they traded Jimmy Garoppolo for him.

Having the support of Hoyer is good for Brissett since he’s a seasoned veteran. But it’s safe to say that Brissett was not prepared for this as he expected Luck to play this year and beyond. However, Luck is confident the fourth-year QB can get the job done.

“Jacoby Brissett is an awesome dude. Diligent, sharp, loves football, Luck said in his press conference via ESPN. “I hope I can continue to support him in different ways; so thankful for our friendship. On a personal … coming back into the building, early last year, I was very jealous and resentful of this fun, happy dude that was in my spot as a quarterback on this team.

“I obviously did not have any confidence in myself, either. I obviously could not have been more wrong in so many ways. A lifelong friend, he means so, so much to me.”

Brissett was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round back in 2016. In his rookie season, the N.C. State alum played in three games with two starts and recorded 400 passing yards while completing 61.8 percent of his passes. In 2017, Brissett was traded to the Colts and he started 15 games as Luck was dealing with an injured shoulder. He only won four of his 15 starts and he threw for 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns, seven interceptions and recorded an 81.7 passer rating. In 2018, Brissett only saw action in four games and he attempted just four passes.