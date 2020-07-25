Brewers' Christian Yelich Giving Away Free Beer to Celebrate Baseball's Return

✖

Baseball is officially back, and Christian Yelich has a treat for his fans. The Milwaukee Brewers star and 2018 NL MVP winner has teamed up with Leinenkugel's and 119 fans have a chance to win signed Yelich merch and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy beer. The reason 119 fans have a chance to win is that's the number of days the baseball season has been delayed.

In order for fans to have a chance to win, they have to follow Leinenkugel's on Facebook and Instagram. The fans who enter the contest have to tell Leinenkugel's why they missed baseball in the comments of the Facebook or Instagram post. The contest began on Tuesday, July 21, and will end on Tuesday, July 28. The contest is only available in the following states: Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, North Dakota, and Iowa.

While fans will celebrate the return of baseball, Yelich will look to help the Brewers win a championship. Last year, the Brewers lost to the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals in the Wild Card Game of the playoffs. In 2018, the Brewers lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. During summer camp, Yelich struggled to get his timing down in terms of his swing, but he understands that's part of baseball.

"Baseball is a tough game," Yelich said to MLB.com. It's a lot harder than it looks, and there's moments where it’s a grind up there." Yelich also stated baseball is a "grind for everybody. That’s what makes this game special: Everybody is always trying to stay on top of it and try to find that way. Those are the battles you fight throughout the season and before the season and every year."

Yelich, 28, has emerged as one of the top stars in the league. He won the MVP award in 2018 after batting .326 with 36 home runs and 110 RBIs. He finished second in MVP voting last season after batting .329 with 44 homers and 97 runs driven in. He was named to the All-MLB First Team, which is determined by fan vote and a panel of media members, former players, and baseball officials.

"The fact that some people still saw me worthy to garner a first-place vote because they thought I had an MVP-caliber season is pretty cool," Yelich said to reporters back in November. "It's still an honor to finish in the top three and get some first-place votes."