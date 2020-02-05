Brett Favre Sends Love to Andy Reid on Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win: ‘One of the Great Guys’

Andy Reid finally got his Super Bowl ring as he led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, and one of his former players was in attendance to see him win the big game. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre sent a message to Reid on Instagram and shared a photo of the two when they were members of the Green Bay Packers.

“Congratulations Andy,” Favre wrote. One of the great guys in this business!!!!”

There were a number of fans that showed love for the post by Favre.

“Hell yes, that call in the first to go for it on 4th was clutch!!” one fan wrote. “Reminded me of your gun slinging days, no fear just lessons learned!!”

“Him and Mahomes’ interview after the game with Dean and the gang just sheer class!!!” another fan wrote. “This young man has a very bright future with kinda of composure and maturity.”

“Andy is one of a kind,.. Wonderful man!!” another Instagram user added. “Congratulations buddy.”

Sunday was the first time Reid has won a Super Bowl as a head coach. However, it’s not his first Super Bowl win as a coach in the league as he was on the coaching staff when the Packers won the Super Bowl in 1997 with Favre as the starting quarterback. At the time, Reid was the assistant offensive line and tight ends coach and his work with the Packers led to him getting the head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2009.

During his time with the Eagles, Reid won six NFC East championships, he led the team to five NFC championships and the Eagles reached the Super Bowl in 2005 only to lose to the New England Patriots by a field goal. He joined the Chiefs in 2013 and has led to the team to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

“He’s one of the best coaches of all time; he already was before we won this game,” Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said per ESPN. “But we wanted to get that trophy just because he deserved it. The work that he puts in day in and day out. He’s there at like 3 in the morning, and he leaves at 11 [at night]. I don’t think he sleeps. I’ve tried to beat him in, and I never can. He’s someone that works harder than anyone I’ve ever known, and he deserves it.”